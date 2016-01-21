Dual education covered 22 thousand students and 348 colleges in Kazakhstan in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the end of 2015 in Kazakhstan dual education system have covered 348 colleges and 22 thousand students, Vice Minister of Education and Science Yesingazy Imangaliyev has said at a briefing in the CCS.

He noted that in 2015, 348 colleges in Kazakhstan were covered by dual education system. The dual education is being implemented on 10 priority sectors, 86 specialties and 159 highest priority qualifications, Kazinform refers to the website of the PM.

"In Kazakhstan since 2007 only certain elements of dual education have been introduced, so on January 17, 2014 in the Message to people of Kazakhstan the Head of State indicated that in 2-3 years we will have to build the core of dual education in Kazakhstan. We have developed "Road Map" to implement this request, " the vice-minister of the MES said.

Today, according to Imangaliyev, the percentage of employment under this model is 78%.