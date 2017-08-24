Dubai features in Lonely Planet's top 10 coolest neighbourhoods

ABU DHABI. KAIZNFORM A top ten of the world's coolest neighborhoods which includes the trendier parts of New York, Lisbon, and Florence, now also includes Dubai's Business Bay. Travel experts Lonely Planet included the waterfront leisure destination in its list of the globe's must-visit locations, Kazinform has learned from WAM .

Bordered by glitzy Downtown Dubai to the north and intersected by Dubai Canal, there's a 12km-long promenade for strolling, while ferries cruise south to Dubai Marina and north to the Al Fahidi Historic District. Things can only get better over the next few years as parks, playgrounds, marinas, hotels, cafes, and boutiques pop up along the canal-side. Away from the water, Bay Avenue is the community's heart, with casual dining outlets, a pleasant park and a weekly farmers' market during the cooler winter months.

The top ten is compiled using data gathered from Lonely Planet contributors all over the world, and this year also features Borgo San Frediano in Florence, Seongsu-dong, Seoul, The Triangle, Lisbon, Vesterbro, Copenhagen, Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur, Sunset Park, New York City, Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro, Frelard, Seattle, and perhaps most surprisingly, Tooting, London.