Dubai hosts 'Internet of Things 2019' conference in February

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Key stakeholders have confirmed their participation in the 6th Internet of Things Conference 2019, to be hosted in Dubai on February 20-21.

The conference focuses on the business aspects of the digital transformation sweeping across industries, changing business models and opening up new services and markets for both traditional players and disruptive new entrants, WAM reports.

The event expects 400 attendees in 2019 and the speakers include forward-thinking world-class leaders mixed with local experts sharing insight on business, technology and organisational transformation needed to leverage new business.

According to Johan Ehrstrom, CEO of IoT Middle East 2019, "The ‘Internet of Things 2019' is an ideal platform to discuss the business relevance of technology with professional peers across multiple industries and multiple verticals, through case studies, objective insights, real-world scenarios, networking and the newly introduced workshops scheduled for day two of the conference."

"Today IoT starts to be wonderfully complex and appealing to many with AI and blockchain empowering it. IoT, per se, has the rare opportunity of increasing company revenue while reducing costs at the same. The agenda is hence built to give participants the most objective and accurate predictions on the topic, highlighting how to generate business out of Internet of Things and manoeuvre in the IoT landscape for greater profits," added Ehrstrom.