Dubai International Hospitality Week to open in September

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Dubai International Hospitality Week, DIHW, will take place from 18th-20th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and will include six co-located trade shows.

Endorsed by Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, the largest hotel and foodservice expo in the Middle East will feature GulfHost, The Hotel Show and The Leisure Show, The Speciality Food Festival, SEAFEX Middle East, and yummex ME.



DIHW is expected to bring together more than 2,000 of the world's top hospitality brands from across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The full spectrum of products and services required to operate hospitality businesses, whether global hotel chains, fine dining restaurants, quick service outlets or independent coffee shops, will be showcased between the six complementary shows.



More than 50,000 visitors, including buyers from top groups that include Crowne Plaza, Dubai Duty Free, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, IHG, Marriott and Spinneys, among others, will be making key purchasing decisions during the show, ahead of the sector's high season, WAM reports.



Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, "The hospitality sector has long been a key pillar of Dubai's tourism industry and the emirate's wider economy. The dramatic growth we've seen in the sector over the years is testament to the attractiveness of Dubai as an investment prospect and a destination that prides itself in offering an environment that facilitates and supports business success. We are therefore very pleased to launch Dubai International Hospitality Week as a platform enabling the region's hospitality players to come together, exchange knowledge and learnings, and create valuable opportunities for future growth."