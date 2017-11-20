Dubai intl forum to discuss future of project management, Expo 2020 projects

DUBAI. KAZINFORM A broad spectrum of keynote speakers, ministers and executives of mega global firms and organisations will gather in Dubai on Monday for the 4th Dubai International Project Management Forum, DIPMF, to discuss a variety of important PM themes, including the future of PM, Expo 2020 projects, and emergency and crisis management, WAM reports.

The forum is set to witness 1,500 participants among leading PM intellectuals in the region.

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, will hold the event on Monday, in collaboration with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Emaar Properties, DP World, and the Project Management Institute, PMI.

During the opening session, winners of the inaugural edition of the AED2-million Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management will be announced.

"Making A Difference" is the main theme of the event, which comprises 30 project management, PM, sessions, five specialist training courses and five keynote speeches.

The topic, "PM for Youth" has been added to the agenda, following the signing of a MoU with the Emirates Youth Council. Induction sessions will highlight PM principles, project success enablers and the importance of applying PM practices to various fields.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said, "Holding the forum stems from the keenness of Dubai to play a key role in leading the development drive in the region and expediting growth rates on a sound, scientific basis for the highest standards and practices. For this purpose, a high-class line-up of experts and specialists of international repute have been attracted to utilise their expertise in running effective knowledge-transfer platforms. The forum depicts the commitment of Dubai to be a communication link for sharing experiences, thoughts and visions between gurus of different global industries, which fits well with the profile of Dubai, as an Arab city with a global orientation.

"The DIPMF, the largest global gathering of PM's top intellectuals in the region, aims to support the exceptional role of PM in achieving an effective and sustainable future. It offers a platform for sharing experience and discussing solutions for building cities, along with infrastructure and community services in the future. It sheds light on top international standards of strategy, innovation and management, with the aim of improving the procedure through which projects can have a lasting impact on their respective community."