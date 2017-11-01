Dubai launches region's largest CSR event for Year of Giving

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - A record 100 organisations are expected to compete in the 2nd edition of the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards in partnership with International Humanitarian City and Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence.

The deadline for entries is 15th November, after which finalists from across the Gulf will be judged in 24 categories, WAM reports.



The event will mark the largest showcase of Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, projects by UAE companies in response to government's call for firms to work harder at giving back to the community, setting a target of AED500 million for private sector CSR initiatives.



Mark Hamill, MD of Awards International UAE, the organisers, said, "Last year the competition between local, regional and international brands was pretty tough, but we're expecting the UAE to play a strong hand now that government has placed CSR high on the agenda.

With more entrants competing across more categories this year, there's a lot of kudos up for grabs for the winners. The event will also benefit the industry as a whole by staging the biggest showcase of best practices in sustainability and CSR in the region."



The CSR award will be held on 14th February, 2018, at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Dubai.