Dubai meeting: Investment park may be created in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - At the meeting of Akmola region governor Malik Murzalin with the management of Dubai Investments Park the issue of creation of an investment park in Akmola region was discussed.

Advisor of the governor for tourism Marat Igaliyev informed of the news on his Facebook account.

"Dubai Investments Park is a vast zone of residential, industrial and warehouse purpose with overall space 2,300 ha, and almost 95% of this space is occupied by tenants who look to get profit from close neighborhood to EXPO-2020. About 550 ha in this industrial park is occupied by ready premises suitable for different sorts of enterprises engaged in infrastructure, production and commerce. Zero taxation in Dubai makes business extremely profitable, therefore, wise entrepreneurs took care to get not only offices but also warehouses and industrial premises in view of the EXPO-2020," Marat Igaliyev said.



Other than commercial and industrial real estate, Dubai Investments Park also have residential blocks: 90, 000 residents dwell on the territory of the park. One can also find a comfortable office among 1,8 million square meters available in Dubai Investments Park.