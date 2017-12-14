Dubai Safari opening draws 14,000 visitors during first two days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dubai Safari, home to the most diverse array of animals in the country, has attracted 14,000 visitors on the second day of its soft opening on 12th December, WAM reports.

"Dubai Safari has been one of the most awaited attractions of the year, so we understand the huge anticipation around the project's opening. We are deeply overwhelmed by the response we are receiving following the park's opening, and are fully equipped to host a larger crowd during the weekend. The teams at Dubai Municipality and Dubai Safari have worked hard to deliver a world-class wildlife project that promises to be a welcome new addition to Dubai's growing array of family-friendly attractions," said Khalid Al Suwaidi, Director of Leisure Facilities at Dubai Municipality.

Residents and visitors are invited to visit Dubai Safari free of cost for the first two weeks since the soft opening. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during this period. Following the project's official launch, guests can visit the park daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. including all public holidays.