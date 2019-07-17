Dubai selected as 2020 ‘Capital of Arab Media’

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - During its 50th Ordinary Session, chaired by Saudi Arabia, the Arab Information Ministers Council selected the Emirate of Dubai as the 2020 'Capital of Arab Media'. The Council's decision confirms the UAE’s role in supporting Arab and international media and further recognises Dubai's prominent media stature, WAM reports.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of theNational Media Council, NMC, said, «We congratulate President His HighnessSheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid AlMaktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His HighnessSheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and DeputySupreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the announcement of Dubai as theCapital of Arab Media 2020.»

He added that the emirate's selection confirms the «UAE’s prominentmedia stature resulting from the support of its leadership and its vision tocreate an advanced media infrastructure.»

«We would like to thank the Arab Information Ministers Council forapproving the UAE’s suggestion concerning the Capital of Arab Media 2020,»he added, noting that the NMC presented the suggestion in cooperation with theWatani Al Emarat Foundation.

The Minister of State said that the naming of Dubai as the Capital ofArab Media 2020, coincides with the UAE's hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, under thetheme, 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', which is expected to welcome 30million visitors.

«We are keen to cooperate with the Arab League, radio stations inArab countries, Arab journalists, writers and poetry organisations, as well asthe Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, TV and Joint Production Foundation,»Dr. Sultan Al Jaber affirmed.

In line with the vision of its leadership, the UAE plays a pivotal rolein the media sector and supports ambitious media projects and initiatives, viaits openness to other cultures and societies, as well as promoting the valuesof moderation and tolerance, and combatting terrorism and extremism, heconcluded.