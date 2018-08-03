Dubai set to host world's richest coffee championship

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Dubai will host the 10th edition of the Dubai International Coffee and Tea Festival, DICTF, from 5th to 7th December at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The event offers a prize pot of over US$50,000, with a championship prize of $40,000, according to a statement from the organisers, WAM reports.

Sponsored and supported by DICTF, the region's longest-running trade event dedicated to the speciality coffee and tea industry, the Dubai International Coffee Championships is an integrated event that tests the skills of competitors in practical aspects of coffee making, including espresso, latte art, brewing skills and food pairing, it said.

The championships will incorporate two categories of participants to allow UAE-based baristas to engage with some of the world's top barista talent and benefit from their knowledge, expertise and shared insights, it added.

The winner in the international competitor category will take home $40,000, while the international runner-up will win a cash reward of $5,000. The winner in the national competitor category will take home AED15,000 ($4,083), with the national runner-up bagging AED5,000 ($1,361).

Anselm Godinho, Head of the DICTF's organising team, said, "We are a unique platform that brings together buyers in search of better products; baristas and roasters interested in professional development and training; entrepreneurs looking for business opportunities; and traders who are keen on building new partnerships. Now in its 10th year, the event has become the UAE's go-to exhibition for speciality coffee and tea professionals."

Other major highlights of the DICTF 2018 include the UAE National Tea Masters Cup, the Cupping Corner and the Speciality Coffee Association, SCA, Education Programme, said a statement.

Hospitality industry professionals, cafe owners, entrepreneurs and coffee and tea enthusiasts will be able to see and learn about new and innovative technologies, products and services including state-of-the-art coffee machines, grinders, coffee roasting equipment, brewing gadgets and accessories, café design, coffee bar equipment and accessories, water filtration systems, a wide range of speciality coffees, teas and mixers, ancillary products and international franchisor/franchisee opportunities, it said.

The event has a following of speciality coffee consumers, professionals, and suppliers, like no other event in the Middle East, it stated.