Dubai skyscraper ablaze near New Year&#39;s Eve fireworks

LONDON. KAZINFORM Fire has broken out in a residential building near Dubai's massive New Year's Eve fireworks display.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, which ran up at least 20 storeys of the building near the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest skyscraper.

Burning debris rained down from the building as firetrucks raced to the scene. It was not immediately clear if anyone was wounded in the blaze, Associated Press reported.

Dubai police said the fire was only along the exterior of the hotel and had not yet spread inside, adding that four firefighting teams were on the scene attempting to control the blaze.Reports identified the building as the Address Downtown hotel, which lies on a boulevard in central Dubai, a stone's throw from the Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall, the world's largest shopping mall. The hotel is 63 storeys high.

Dubai had planned to wow spectators with three separate firework displays. The show was to begin at the Burj Khalifa, which organisers said was fitted with 400,000 LED lights.

From there, the fireworks were to light up the sky around the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab and later down near the Dubai Marina.

The organisers said 1.6 tonnes of fireworks would be used in the display.

Last year, Dubai broke the world record for the largest fireworks display on New Year's Eve, releasing 479,651 shells during the midnight pyrotechnic show.

Source: The Guardian

Photograph: Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters