  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Dubai Summr Surprises kicks off this Friday

    19:21, 19 June 2019
    Photo: None
    DUBAI. KAZINFORM Dubai Summer Surprises, DSS, returns this year for its 22nd edition, making Dubai the ultimate destination to make memories this summer season.

    The annual festival will run from 21st June until 3rd August 2019, and will offer residents and visitors events, sales, hotel and spa deals, offers on city-wide attractions and leisure destinations. With a calendar full of activities for families, couples and kids of all ages, Dubai is the place to be this summer, WAM reports.

    RAKBANK is the official key partner of Dubai Summer Surprises 2019.

    Tags:
    Tourism World News Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!