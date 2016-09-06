  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Dubai to build a high-tech rainforest inside a hotel

    02:26, 06 September 2016
    Photo: None
    WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM Just when we thought the world's largest indoor theme park was hard to top, Dubai proves us wrong yet again.

    Its latest jaw-dropping megaproject is a tropical rainforest in a skyscraper hotel -- another world-first for the emirate.

    The 7,000-square-meter rainforest will be part of the upcoming Rosemont Hotel and Residences Dubai, one of the properties under Hilton's luxury independent brand Curio -- A Collection by Hilton.

    The complex, expecting to welcome its first guests in 2018, consists of two 53-story-high towers including a 448-key hotel and a 280-room serviced apartment tower. 

    Read more at CNN 

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!