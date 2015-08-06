Dubai to build world’s largest indoor ski resort

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Dubai announced Tuesday it would build the world's largest indoor ski resort, with a 1.2-km run.

Dubai's current indoor ski resort, opened in 2005 in the Mall of the Emirates, remains the largest in the world, according to the Guinness World Records website, boasting a 400-meter slope. The new covered ski resort comes as part of a scheme dubbed Meydan One, also to include the world's tallest residential tower at 711 meters, a dancing fountain sweeping up to 420 meters, a vast shopping center, a 350-room hotel and a marina, according to a government statement. Estimated to cost of up to AED25 billion ($6.8 billion), the project is to extend from the Meydan race track in the emirate's desert to Burj Khalifa, the world's highest tower, reported Dubai daily Al-Bayan. "In a city which never stops innovating, today's announcement is significant for the future of Dubai and the UAE," Meydan Chairman Saeed Al-Tayer said. Source: Arab News