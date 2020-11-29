Dubai to host 'Healthcare Future Summit' in December

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The first edition of Healthcare Future Summit is set to take place virtually from 6-8 December 2020 and will bring together the world’s most prominent healthcare specialists, to discuss the most pressing topics in the healthcare field.

The event is expected to attract over 1,000 doctors, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, healthcare technicians, health administrators, regulators, operators, and students, WAM reports.

Under the theme «Bringing Healthcare Communities Together», Healthcare Future Summit will provide a platform for specialists to discuss the most pressing topics in healthcare. This event’s specialized program will cover key topics such as Patient Safety, Healthcare Regulators, Big Data in Healthcare, Future of Healthcare, Pharma in Healthcare, Innovation & Technology, Wellness & Medical Tourism, Healthcare Finance, and Startups Disrupting Healthcare: An Investment Opportunity, through specialized scientific sessions delivered by 70 of the world’s most prominent speakers.

This virtual event will be headed by Dr. Ramadan Alblooshi, Head of the Scientific Committee and Chief Regulatory Officer at Dubai Healthcare City Authority- Regulatory, Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of Healthcare Future Summit and Chairman of INDEX Holding, Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Public Health Policy & Licensing Sector in UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention, Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Mheiri, Director of the Sharjah Health Authority, and Vishnu Kalra, Managing Director, Janssen- GCC.





