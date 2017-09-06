Dubai to host WETEX Innovation Hall showing energy, water and environmental solutions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the second consecutive year, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, will set up its Innovation Hall at the 19th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX 2017, being held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA. The exhibition will run from 23rd to 25th October at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, WAM reports.

The Innovation Hall will attract creative minds and innovative companies to show their inventions and innovations which in turn will support the next generation as well as boost energy, water, environment, and green development.

WETEX 2017 will be held under the umbrella of Green Week, the pioneering initiative led by DEWA to implement green practices. It also coincides with the second Dubai Solar Show, a key platform for solar energy solution, as well as the fourth World Green Economy Summit, WGES.

"Dedicating a hall solely for innovation is part of our ongoing efforts to promote innovation in the UAE, in line with the National Innovation Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the Dubai Innovation Strategy, approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to make Dubai the most innovative city in the world. At DEWA, we adhere to a clear and integrated strategy based on innovation and anticipating the future, in line with the initiatives of the Government of Dubai to advance in Research and Development and entrepreneurship," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

"We are actively contributing to the continuous R&D, keeping pace with rapid technological developments, innovating, and reviewing the best international experiences and expertise in energy and water by adopting new initiatives, strategies, and techniques that enhance our leadership in new technologies and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In this context, the Innovation Hall aims to motivate inventors and innovators to introduce innovations from the UAE, and the world, through smart platforms, as well as to enhance research to develop innovative solutions in energy, water, environment, and sustainability. WETEX will include a series of workshops and competitions to discuss the challenges facing the energy sector, and to devise solutions to overcome them. The event will be attended by international experts to talk about innovation in various sectors covered by the exhibition. The hall will show the latest developments in the energy, water, and environment sectors and highlight the most creative ideas," added Al Tayer.