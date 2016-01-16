Duissenova partakes in OECD meeting of ministers for employment, labour and social security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the meeting of Ministers for Employment, Labour and Social Security of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), held in Paris, Minister of Health and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova held talks with her colleagues on labor market, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

Her working visit to France Tamara Duissenova began with the participation in the forum organized by the Committee for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs of OECD.

The event held three panel sessions on digitization; necessary skills and the role of employers; social security systems, occupational safety, quality of work and labor mobility in the context of the changing work arrangements. The forum was attended by OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría, as well as first leaders and representatives of the ministries of employment, labor and social security from 42 countries of the world.

During the debate, held in the framework of the ministerial meeting, Mark Keyes - head of the department of analysis and employment policy of the Directorate of Employment, Labour and Social Affairs under the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development - said that OECD is embarking on two major projects in the field of employment analysis. The first project will analyze the influence of informatization, urbanization and population aging on future labor force and labor market. The second project aims to analyze the ratio of job quality and productivity.

With the Minister of Social Security and Labour of Lithuania Algimanta Pabedinskienė and Mr.Lee Vice-Minister of Labour of South Korea Tamara Duissenova discussed the measures taken in these countries to improve the stability of labor market.

Secretary of State for Economic Affairs of Switzerland Marie‐Gabrielle Ineichen‐Fleisch told Duissenova about Switzerland's experience in the development of technical and vocational education.

At a meeting with representatives of OECD T. Duissenova considered further implementation of the "policy review, focused on three groups: young people, older workers and protection of vulnerable groups", "Overview of the health system of OECD for Kazakhstan" and "Review of National Health Accounts of OECD for Kazakhstan".