Dushanbe hosted meeting of Central Asia's ombudsmen

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov participated in a meeting of ombudsmen from Central Asian countries in Dushanbe, the press service of the Kazakh Ombudsman's Office said.

The meeting organized with the support of the UN Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights and UN Development Programme, discussed draft

roadmap of cooperation of national human rights institutions of the region. The action plan provides for interaction and exchange of experience in human rights defense, promotion of internationally recognized standards and best practices in this sphere.



Following the meeting, the participants agreed to adopt the abovementioned document in June in Tashkent.