ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Next session of the CIS Council of Heads of Governments is scheduled to be held on October 30, 2015 in Dushanbe.

Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda made the statement at the extended session of the CIS Council of Heads of Governments chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Massimov in the village of Burabai (Akmola region) on Friday. Source: primeminister.kz.