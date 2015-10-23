  • kz
    Dust storm approaches Mangystau

    16:55, 23 October 2015
    Photo: None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - A storm alert is issued in Mangystau region. "Kazhydromet" informs that the wind will increase with the gusts of 15-20 meters per second on October 23. A dust storm is also forecast for the region.

    "The department for emergency situations of Mangystau region issued a storm alert in the region. SMS notifications were sent to the residents of the region. The rescue teams of the committee for emergency situation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan are in the increased readiness state. In case of emergency contact the emergency response services," press secretary of the department of emergency situation of Mangystau region Gulnara Khodzhabekova informed.

