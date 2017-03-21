Dust storm expected in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that precipitation, fog and stiff wind will persist in western, southeastern and southern Kazakhstan today. According to Kazhydromet, dust storm and thunderstorm are expected in the southern part of the country.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Mangistau, Karaganda and Aktobe regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25 mps in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions.



Dust storm is forecast in Kyzylorda region.



Zhambyl, Mangistau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Almaty regions will be steeped in fog.



Thunderstorm is expected in South Kazakhstan region.