    Dust storm expected in several regions of Kazakhstan today

    07:38, 24 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in many regions of the country today. Short rains are forecast just for southeastern and northeastern parts of the country.

    As it was informed, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions will fog in spots at night.

    Strong wind is expected in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangystau, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions today. South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions will also have a dust storm.

    Strong heat is expected in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kostanay regions today.

     

     

    Weather in Kazakhstan News
