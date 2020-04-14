Dust storm, fog and wild wind to grip Kazakhstan Apr 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dust storm, fog and wind are expected tomorrow, April 15, in Kazakhstan.

Dust storm will sweep through Mangistau region accompanied by wind gusting up to 17-22m/s.

Dust storm is also expected in West Kazakhstan. High wind will roll through the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

Akmola region will wake up to foggy street. Strong wind of 15-20 m/s will batter Akmola and Kostanay regions.

It will rain tomorrow in North Kazakhstan with thunderstorms predicted locally. Fog will shroud the region over the next two days ahead. Wind will gust up to 25 m/s.

High wind gusting up to 17-22 m/s and dust storm will also hit Atyrau region.

Fog will blanket Karaganda region. High wind will roll through the region gusting up to 15-20 m/s.