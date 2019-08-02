Dust storm, rain and hail to grip Kazakhstan Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are forecast locally for Kazakhstan for August 2, Kazhydromet reports.

Akmola,Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions are set to facetoday squall, hail and strong wind.

Wind gusting15-20 m/s is to hit Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Zhambylregions.

Dust stormis expected to sweep across Turkestan region.

Almaty,Zhambyl, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions are to observe high heat.

Fire threatremains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, locally in Karaganda,Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.