Dutch Ambassador to Kazakhstan completes his diplomatic mission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko presented the Certificate of Honour to Ambassador of the Netherlands Dirk Jan Kop, who is completing his diplomatic mission in our country.

It was noted that during the three yearsof work in Kazakhstan Dirk Jan Kop made a significant contribution to thestrengthening of bilateral relations, as evidenced by the expansion of tradeand investment cooperation between the countries.

Roman Vassilenko expressed his gratitudeto the Netherlands for supporting Kazakhstan's initiatives, and voiced anintention to further expand cooperation both on bilateral basis and at theinternational stage.

The Kazakh diplomat wished to his Dutch colleague successin his future diplomatic activities, noting that Dirk Jan Kop would always be awelcome guest in Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador of the Netherlands thankedthe leadership of Kazakhstan for effective cooperation and support of hisperformance in strengthening the Kazakh-Dutch cooperation.