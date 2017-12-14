Dutch Ambassador visits Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dirk Jan Kop arrived in Mangistau region on a working visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In Aktau, the Ambassador met with Magystau governor, Yeraly Tugzhanov and got acquainted with the socio-economic development of the region.

The meeting between Dirk Jan Kop and Yeraly Tugzhanov discussed the priority areas of economic development in the region and Mr. Tugzhanov stressed the fact that Magystau region has created all necessary conditions for setting up and operating production here. The governor also noted that Mangystau now has the SEZ Aktau seaport and that new industrial zones are being created in the region.



It should be noted that currently, there are 44 joint ventures with the Kingdom of the Netherlands in various sectors of the economy in Kazakhstan.

In January-October of 2017, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands amounted to $141 million, of which exports amounted to $130.7 million, and imports - $10.2 million.

Kazakhstan exports to the Netherlands mainly oil and oil products, warships, rescue vessels, nuclear reactors, and bulldozers and imports tugboats and pusher vessels, liquid pumps and other ferrous metal products, foundry products, paints, and varnishes.

Dutch Ambassador noted that the main purpose of the meeting was to strengthen business ties between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Mangistau region, develop trade and economic relations, and improve the investment climate.



In his speech, Dirk Jan Kop stressed that today Kazakhstan is a reliable bridge between Europe and Asia, and the ports of Aktau, Bautino and Kuryk are the key points for cooperation between Europe, Southeast Asia, and China. He also expressed confidence that the relations between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands will continue to develop in all spheres.