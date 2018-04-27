Dutch Embassy marks King's Day in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana and Almaty, the National Day of the Netherlands - King's Day was celebrated, Kazinform has learnt from the Dutch Embassy in Astana.

The representatives of the government, Dutch companies, diplomatic corps, representatives of the civil sector and media attended both events organized by the Embassy of the Netherlands in two cities.



In the welcome speeches exchanged by Ambassador of the Netherlands Dirk Jan Kop and Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vasilenko at the reception in Astana both sides underlined the excellent relations between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands and expressed the intention to develop them in the future.



The Embassy expressed gratitude for the sponsorship support by Royal Dutch Shell, Heineken Beer, Philips Electronics, DGI Flowers, Wagenborg Shipping, ENZA Zaden, Van der Wal.



King's day celebrations will also take place in Atyrau and Bishkek.