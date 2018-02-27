  • kz
    Dutch Embassy unveils football school in Astana

    16:57, 27 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Оpening of the new football school "Footbik" took place in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the Dutch Embassy in Kazakhstan. 

    The concept of FootbikTM was developed in the Netherlands by the TSM ACADEMY. The system is a unique Dutch method of developing the physical and personal qualities of children based on learning to play football.

    Ambassador Dirk Jan Kop together with Vice Minister of Economy Serik Zhumangarin took part in the official opening ceremony.

    In his speech Ambassador wished Footbik to bring up many bright football players for Kazakhstan.





    Astana Sport Kazakhstan and the Netherlands
