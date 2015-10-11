‘Dutch EURO 2016 dream&#39; still alive after victory in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Dutch squad have defeated Team Kazakhstan 2:1 in a Group A match of UEFA EURO 2016 in Astana on Saturday night, Sports.kz reports.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum put the Netherlands on the scoreboard in the 33rd minute of the match. Another Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder found the target and scored his second-half goal in the 50th minute. Kuat Islambek of Kazakhstan scored the consolation goal at the end of the match. By winning the match in Astana, the Netherlands climbed to the third spot in Group A and surpassed their play-off opponents Turkey. As for Kazakhstan, Yuri Krasnozhan's side will travel to Riga to play their last EURO 2016 match against Latvia.