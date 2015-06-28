Dutch investigators complete work at Boeing crash site in Ukraine

THE HAGUE. KAZINFORM - The Dutch investigators have completed work at the MH17 Boeing crash site in Ukraine, the prosecutor's office of the Netherlands said on Saturday evening.

It noted that the experts had gained access to the crash site in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine with the support of the OSCE mission, adding that the most important tasks had been planned in this region. The experts took soil samples in various places and conducted technical research to determine the location of cell towers and check the operation of telephone networks in eastern Ukraine. The information obtained during the mission will be studied and analyzed in the Netherlands. The prosecutor's office said that the mission had not been granted access to the Lugansk region. Experts began work in Ukraine about two weeks ago. The mission comprised representatives of the national policy and the Defence Ministry of the Netherlands. The main objective of the mission was to gather evidence to support or refute different versions of the MH17 crash, TASS reports.