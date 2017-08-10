Dutch journalist to describe his travels through Kazakhstan in a book

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dutch journalist and writer Dirk Jan Roeleven met with Kazakhstani journalists at the Pavilion of the Netherlands at Astana EXPO-2017 this week, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy of the Netherlands.

During a chat with his Kazakhstani colleagues, Dirk Jan said that his goal is to return his 17 year old Subaru to its origin, the plant of the manufacturer.

Dirk Jan and his wife who accompanies him in the trip have already traveled through Germany, Poland, Russia and the Baltic States. They made a stop in Kazakhstan and also plan to visit Mongolia and South Korea. But the final point of their travel will be the Subaru manufacturing plant.



The Dutch journalist revealed that he had already been to the Kazakh cities of Aktobe, Uralsk, Kyzylorda and Balkhash.



On 4 August Dirk Jan Roeleven arrived to Astana to visit EXPO-2017 and also to report from the UCI cycling race "Astana Expo International Criterium" for mass media in the Netherlands.



Dirk Jan plans to present an account of his adventures along the ‘Subaru Route' and devote a special chapter to Kazakhstan.



