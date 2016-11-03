Dutch journalists to make a press-tour to Astana in Nov

THE HAGUE. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands Magzhan Ilyassov met with Editor-in-Chief of the famous Dutch newspaper «Algemeen Dagblad» («AD») Hans Nijenhuis, as well as with the heads of the political and cultural news sectors, the press service of Kazakh Embassy in the Netherlands informs.

During the conversation M.Ilyasov informed the journalists about the socio-economic and political achievements of Kazakhstan within 25 years of Independence, Kazakhstan’s international initiatives and the priorities of our country at a seat of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.





Dutch journalists focused on the preparations of Astana for the EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibitio. In particular, they noted the relevance of the theme of the event and the importance of development of energy-saving technologies. «AD» Journalists have expressed a desire to visit the exhibition in Astana.

Founded in 1946, «AD» newspaper is among three largest Dutch publications with a daily circulation of more than 1mln copies. It cooperates with a number of regional Dutch editions and has an extensive correspondent network in the Netherlands and abroad. «AD» also has its own news site, covering about 3mln daily readers. A press tour of journalists of «Algemeen Dagblad» to Astana is scheduled in mid-November.