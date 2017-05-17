Dutch king flies as KLM co-pilot

THE HAGUE. KAZINFORM Dutch King Willem-Alexander has been flying as a guest pilot with KLM for 21 years, according to an exclusive interview with the king published by Dutch daily De Telegraaf on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

"Twice a month he carried passengers who have no idea that the king is in the cockpit," said the paper.

"I find flying simply fantastic," the king told the paper. "You can completely switch off and focus on something else."

Tuesday was the last time King Willem-Alexander flew as co-pilot in the KLM Cityhopper which currently operates flights by members of the Dutch government.

The Dutch king had flown Fokker 70 aircraft for both the government and KLM Cityhopper service, according to the Dutch government.

Fokker 70 was being replaced this year with a Boeing 737. The king intends to carry on as co-pilot but will spend the summer learning how to fly Boeing 737.

"Before Sept. 11, the cockpit door was simply open and people regularly peeked in. People found it fun or amazing to see me sitting there. After Sept. 11, the cockpit door is closed and there is much less contact between the cabin and the cockpit. But yes, some people recognize my voice during the flight," said the king in the interview.



