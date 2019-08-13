Dutch star Sneijder retires from football

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Dutch football star Wesley Sneijder has retired from football at the age of 35.

Sneijderhas played for football heavyweights Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter during hiscareer, Anadolu Agency reports.

The35-year-old former player struck a business deal with the Dutch team Utrecht asthe club announced the end of his career on their website.

«Ilove this city. I retire from the football and want to be in a nice place whereI can share my experiences,» Sneijder said in the club’s statement.

In thesummer of 2007, Sneijder joined Spanish giants Real Madrid from Dutch clubAjax, in his first experience playing for an international club.

He won theLa Liga title with the Spanish club in 2008.

On August27, 2009, he moved to Italy's Serie A club Inter where he won two Serie Atitles and Champions League trophy in 2010.

In the 2010Champions League final, Sneijder helped Inter win this top-tier Europeantrophy, making the first goal’s assist against Germany's Bayern Munich as Interwon the final 2-0.

Sneijderinked a three-and-a-half-year deal with Istanbul club Galatasaray in January2013 after he left Inter.

He liftedtwo Turkish Super Lig titles and three Turkish cups with Galatasaray.

Sneijderlastly played for the Qatari club Al Gharafa and scored 16 goals in 27 matches.

He alsomade 134 appearances for the Netherlands and produced 30 goals for his country.

Sneijderwas a part of the Netherlands squad during the 2010 FIFA World Cup as this teamwas the World Cup runners-up. The Netherlands lost to Spain 1–0 in the final.

Throughouthis club career, Sneijder scored 152 goals and made 142 assists in 573 games.