Dutch team wins POLAND EXPO CUP 2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Dutch football team won the POLAND EXPO CUP 2017 held in Astana on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

The awarding ceremony took place next to the Poland's Pavilion at Astana EXPO 2017 with the participation of employees of national sections and representatives of pavilions. General Commissioner of the Polish Pavilion Andrzej Stefański and rector of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu presented awards to the winners.



Representatives of the United Arab Emirates collected silver. The Italian team settled for bronze.



The best goalie and forward of the tournament volunteer of the UAE Pavilion Hassan Abbas and employee of Shell pavilion Murat Tleukhanov claimed the cups of the President of Łódź, the city candidate to host EXPO 2022.



It should be noted that 50% of players on the Dutch team were Kazakhs.



29 football teams representing the pavilions of Argentina, the African Plaza, the UK, Germany, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Monaco, the Netherlands, the UAE, the UN, Poland, France and other countries took part in the tournament.



It was organized by the National Pavilion of Poland and Nazarbayev University in association with the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Poland, the Academic Sports Association of Poland, Łódź city administration, JSC "NC Astana EXPO-2017", and Astana city administration.