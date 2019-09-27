Dutch tourist falls to death taking selfie at Charyn canyon

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A man plunged to his death after attempting to take a selfie at a popular Almaty tourist site, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The incident took place on September 18 on the territory of Charyn canyon in Almaty region.

According to the regional Emergency Department, a 74-year-old tourist from Holland was taking selfie when he fell 10-meters down onto rocks at Charyn canyon. The man came to the site as part of a tourist group. It was informed that the group was heading to Kolsay Lakes.