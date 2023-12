ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two Kazakhstani boxers – Ivan Dychko (91+) and Daniyar Yeleussinov (up to 69 kg) have qualified for the final stage of the AIBA World Boxing Championships Doha-2015, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Yeleussinov will fight against Moroccan boxer Mohammed Rabia , while Dychko will fight against French super heavyweight Tony Yoka.

The final games will take place October 14-15.