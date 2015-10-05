Dzhaksybekov congratulated Astana Pro Team on successful season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Mayor Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has met today with President of Kazakhstan Cycling Federation Darkhan Kaletayev and members of Astana Pro Team - General Manager Alexander Vinokourov and racers Fabio Aru and Andrey Zeits.

The Mayor congratulated the team on Alexey Lutsenko's victory in Tour of Almaty-2015 held yesterday, October 4, as well as on Vincenzo Nibali's win in Giro di Lombardia finished yesterday too. Dhzaksybekov particularly noted Fabio Aru's success in two prestigious grand-tours - the second result in Giro d'Italia and the first position in Spanish Vuelta. "This season was successful for your team. I sincerely congratulate you! We are proud of you! Your team hugely contributes to the popularization of our country and Astana," the Mayor said. The meeting focused also on the issues of developing cycle sport among children and adolescents and the possibility of hosting a top-rated international race at Saryarka cycle track.