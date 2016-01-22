Dzhaksybekov, Issekeshev familiarized with industrial enterprises of Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the Minister for Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev and Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov have got familiar with the state of operation of industrial enterprises in Astana.

"Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers" LLP, "KSS-Astana" LLP, Yutariya ltd IIC LLP of KazTexExpo LLP, "Kazakhstan ASELSAN Engineering" LLP, "Plant of SPAN Filler Structures" LLP were successful implemented under the state program for Industrial-Innovative Development. Despite the current economic situation, all the enterprises continue to operate and even plan to increase their production.

"Support for the entrepreneurial activities, development of small and medium-sized enterprises, creation of favorable investment conditions are one of the priorities of our work", said A. Dzhaksybekov.

Thus, there are 62 investment projects with an investment of 187.5 billion tenge under the implementation in "Astana - New City" Special Economic Zone in the Industrial Park No. 1. Volume of used investments was 36.5 bln tenge. At the full capacity of the projects there will created 1 800 jobs. In total, there have been created 2 853 jobs in the territory of the Industrial Park.

"Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers" LLP's plant is located near the Industrial Park. The plant, which was commissioned in June 2015, produces commercial brands of the world-known carbonated soft drinks. According to the investors, today's annual production capacity is 100 million liters per year. It is planned to increase it four times by 2020. The products of the plant will be supplied to the markets of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Aktobe regions, as well as it is planned to export it to the markets of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The Minister for Investment and Development and the Mayor of Astana also visited the plant for the production of high-tech electro-optical devices of "Kazakhstan ASELSAN Engineering" LLP. It produces innovative products: thermal imagers, optical systems, as well as infrared lens. The enterprise has created 129 jobs. The plant supplies its products to the markets of Kazakhstan, CIS, Turkey, India, China and other countries.

The plant for glass processing has the latest automated equipment manufactured by such global manufacturers as Lisek (Austria), BiesseS.p.A (Italy), Bistronic (Germany), Glaston (Finland). It is also located in the territory of the Industrial Park. The plant employs 78 people who have been trained under "Employment Roadmap - 2020" program.

KazTexExpo Automated Trading and Industrial Complex of Yutariya ltd IIC LLP is one of the newly commissioned enterprises (December 2015). The complex has been implemented under "Business Roadmap - 2020" program and included into "Industrialization Map of Kazakhstan".

During their working visits A. Issekeshev and A. Dzhaksybekov also visited the plant for the production of steel structures and sandwich panels. The plant of "Plant SPAN Filler Structures" LLP was commissioned at the end of the last year.

In addition, the Mayor and the Minister visited "Univermag.kz" "Made in Kazakhstan" Center for Domestic Products Sales that was also opened at the end of the last year. Within a month, the volume of trade turnover amounted to more than 6 million tenge.

















