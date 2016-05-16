Dzhaksybekov reported to Nazarbayev on socio-economic development of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Mayor of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov today, Akorda informs.

Dzhaksybekov reported to the Head of State on socio-economic development of the capital city, the implementation of the key governmental programs and plans for the oncoming period.

During the meeting the President noted that Astana ranks the first among other cities of the country in dynamics of growth of the gross regional product which reached 4tr 560 bn tenge.

Growth of fixed investments is observed too. In 2015, their amount reached 770bn tenge. The number of SMEs in Astana rose to 105,000 compared to 93,000 in 2014.

The share of gross added value in SMEs makes 62% of the total volume of the city’s economy. 2.1mln square meters of housing will be put into commission this year in Astana. in 2014, this figure made 1mln.

N.Nazarbayev pointed out low unemployment rate in Astana. In 2015, per capita income in the capital city made 3.7mn tenge. 84.5% of children are covered with pre-school education. In 2015 maternal mortality made 7 per 100,000 live births, and in Q1 2016 this indicator equals zero.

Nazarbayev emphasized that investments in development of the city turned out to be effective.

“These indicators are the results of serious work of the state, primarily, of the municipal kimat. The work must be continued. Much work is done for turning Astana into a ‘smart city’, for developing alternative energy, heat supply, landscaping of streets and building car parking,” said the President.