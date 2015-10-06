Dzhakupov discussed issues of cooperation with Russian and Tajik colleagues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Kabibulla Dzhakupov held a number of bilateral meetings with his colleagues from Russia and Tajikistan, who came to Astana for participation in the International Forum "Eurasian Economic Perspective".

As the press service of the Majilis informs, K. Dzhakupov and Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Sergei Naryshkin discussed relevant issues of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation including strengthening of the inter-parliamentary interaction.

Having emphasized the importance of the issue of integration of the EEU and Chinese initiative "Economic Belt of the Silk Road" Kabibulla Dzhakupov noted the economic effect of this integration for all the countries of the region. According to S. Naryshkin, joining of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to the EEU as well as the interest of the other countries shows a huge potential of the union.

S. Naryshkin highly praised the Russian-Kazakh cooperation at all levels and expressed his satisfaction with the interaction of the parliamentary delegations of both countries at different international platforms.

In the dialogue with the Majilis Speaker Chairman of Majlisi namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan Shukurjon Zuhurov stressed the strategic nature of the Kazakh-Tajik relations. According to him, the success of Kazakhstan including the economic sphere makes Kazakhstan an attractive country in terms of investments. He also emphasized the significance of the initiatives of President N. Nazarbayev that are globally supported.