Dzhukembayev to fight for IBO international title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Batyr Dzhukembayev's (8-0, 7KO) next title fight will take place on April 6, Sports.kz reports with reference to the manager of Kazakhstani fighter, Anna Reva.

It is expected that Dzhukebaev will fight Mexican Cosme Rivera in Montreal, Canada.

"It is a very significant event for us, since it is an opportunity for Batyr to continue the victorious traditions of Kazakhstani boxers. As you remember our famous champion Gennady Golovkin use to have this belt. Dzhukembayev makes titanic efforts to achieve his goals in boxing. We really want his work to be fruitful and he will win champion's belt for Kazakhstan", Anna Reva said.

As it was reported, the 25-year-old junior welterweight Batyr Djukembayev held eight professional fights and won all of them. In his last fight in Quebec, Canada, he knocked out in two and a half minutes Mexican David Rangel.

During the boxing night in Montreal, another Kazakh boxer, Abylaykhan Khusainov (5-0, 4KO) will hold a 6-round bout in lightweight against Mexican Cristian Arrazola.