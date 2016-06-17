E. Gomez: Alvarez wants to fight Golovkin, and we want it

ASTANA. KAZINFROM - Vice President of Golden Boy Promotions Eric Gomez told about the willingness of Saul Alvarez to fight Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"Alvarez is ready to fight anyone from 154 to 160 pounds. Canelo still can make 154 pounds and he asked to give him the best possible fights at 154 and at 160. So, we consider all the options. He wants to fight Golovkin. We want to do it. We all know that it is a great fight, it's the next mega fight. If we have the right deal we will do it. It is too good of a fight not to make it real," The Ring cites Gomez.