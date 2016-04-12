e-Government in 10 years: 3 mln transactions worth 18 bln tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 10 years have passed since the launch of the e-Government portal.

Vice Chairman of the Electronic Services Department of the JSC National Information Technologies Baglan Bekbauov gave today a briefing at the office of the Central Communications Services.

“Over these years, the number of financial transactions via the e-Government made 3 mln to the amount of 18 bln tenge. 10 bln of them were paid in 2015. The majority of transactions were made in 2015,” said he.

Bekbauov noted annual tendency of development of e-services and payments through the e-Government.

Since 2013, more than 73 mln companies were registered through the eGov.