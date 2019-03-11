E-Health initiatives of Kazakhstan presented in Geneva

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Vice-Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Olzhas Abishev, with the support of the Permanent Mission, took part in the special international exhibition entitled "The Role of Assistive Technology in Accelerating Learning and Participation of Children with Disabilities", organized by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Different projects from 20 countries of the world were presented at the exhibition. These projects were selected by UNICEF among 86 international works. Kazakhstan presented a scientific start-up project entitled "ReLive" based on rehabilitation of stroke patients. The project has been created by the students and scientists of the Nazarbayev University headed by Professor Prashant Jamwal and Phd student Beibit Abdikenov. Specialists of Kazakhstan in the field of robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and medicine also took part in the creation of the start-up, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Head of the Secretariat of the Director-General of the UN Office in Geneva Mr. David Chikvaidze, EU Commissioner on Digital Technology and Society Ms. Mariya Gabriel, Chair of the Youth Committee of European Disability Forum Mr. Kamil Goungor and Director of UNICEF Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia Mr. Afshan Khan made their welcome speech at the opening ceremony.





During the visit Mr. Abishev met with Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Mr. Houlin Zhao. Vice-Minister confirmed the interest of Kazakhstan in developing the e-health system of the country with the support of ITU. He also expressed interest in realization of joint projects in the framework of the state program "Digital Kazakhstan". At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to conclude a Memorandum of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and ITU.