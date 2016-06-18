E. Hearn: We made an offer to Golovkin team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to British promoter Eddie Hearn, the talks between the teams of Gennady Golovkin and British Chris Eubank Jr. are in full swing and the sides are close to a deal, Sports.kz informs.

"We are holding the talks with promoter of G. Geolovkin Tom Loeffler. We made a good offer to their team. We are close to a deal. We need to beat Tom Doran next Saturday and then move really close to finalize the deal.

The Eubanks are thinking only about Golovkin now. They, however, still have to remember about their next Saturday fight," Hearn said in an interview to IFL TV.