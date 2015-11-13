E. Holyfield says Golovkin best boxer of the world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American professional boxer Evander Holyfield called Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin the best P4P fighter in the sport, Vesti.kz reports referring to BoxingScene.com.

"In boxing nobody should be afraid of nobody else, and the best should fight the best. So I think GGG is the best pound for pound fighter in the world right now. He fights with anyone, he beats everybody, and he' the only middleweight who does not avoid anyone. Whoever you ask [him to fight], he'll tell you 'ok, let's do it,'" Holyfield BoxingScene.com cites Holyfield.

It should be noted that G. Golovkin recorded his 34 th victory in his professional boxing career defeating Canadian David Lemieux in the eighth round by a TKO in New York on October 18. Moreover, it was the 21 st KO victory for GGG in a row.