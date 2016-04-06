E. Idrissov and E. Moniz discussed development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and USA in atomic and oil and gas spheres

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On April 6, a meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov and United States Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz was held in Astana. The diplomats discussed future development of cooperation in the sphere of atomic and oil and gas spheres.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the energy sphere. The parties stressed the issues of implementation of the agreements reached at the recently held Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, which President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in.

E. Idrissov congratulated the US Secretary of Energy on successful completion of the negotiations on the Iran nuclear program and noted that Kazakhstan paid special attention to the issue because it was really important in terms of improving the trade and economic climate in the region.

The sides highly praised the activity of the Kazakh-American special commission for partnership in the energy sphere and expressed their hope for future development. According to them, the Kazakh-American special commission for partnership in the energy sphere is an important mechanism for strengthening of bilateral relations in the priority sectors such as nuclear the nuclear security and nuclear energy, hydrocarbon resources, renewable energy and energy efficiency and electricity.

The interlocutors also discussed the issues of strengthening of the global regime of nuclear security and nonproliferation. The American side also praised the contribution of Kazakhstan to establishment of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank and provision of a platform for holding of two rounds of talks on the Iran nuclear program. Besides, the sides exchanged opinions on future development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the sphere of atomic and oil and gas sectors, expansion of trade and economic and investment cooperation in the context of Kazakhstan's joining the WTO.

E. Moniz noted his concerns over the global climatic changes and the commitment of the US to preserving the ecology for the future generation and thanked Kazakhstan for inviting the USA to participate in the EXPO-2017.