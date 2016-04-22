E.Idrissov: Kazakhstan believes in the ability of EU to overcome difficulties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Union will be able to overcome serious challenges and will continue to play an important role in the world, noted Erlan Idrissov - the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan speaking at the XIII Eurasian Media Forum.

"Europe is one of the centers of influence in the world. This is not only a source of advanced technologies and investments but it is the source of many new values, innovation and political reforms," he said.

According to the Foreign Minister the world has not yet created a better association model of integration than the European Union.

The idea of the Eurasian economic integration has been largely inspired by the model of integration of the European Union. Europe is one of the most important political and trading partners of Kazakhstan.

