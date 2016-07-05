E. Idrissov positively praised work of diplomatic business club

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov positively praised the work of the diplomatic business club.

"We are marking the first anniversary of the work of our club today. At about the same time last year we gathered here celebrating the Day of Diplomacy of Kazakhstan. Now we can say the activity of the club is clearly seen. We can state that the business community recognizes the business club now, and the diplomatic corps recognizes the business community. A lot of things happened over the last year," E. Edrissov said at the sitting of the diplomatic business club.

One of the main events of the previous year the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan called the beginning of implementation of five institutional reforms.

"The Parliament did a great job adopting about 50 laws for implementing those reforms," E. Idrissov noted. The minister also added that the activity of the club provided a lot of opportunities for business in the country.